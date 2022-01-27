NortonLifeLock (NLOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NLOK opened at $25.34 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

