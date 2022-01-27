Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Northwest Natural worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.