NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

