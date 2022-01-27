Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 13,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,959. The company has a market cap of $786.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

