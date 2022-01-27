North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Now Covered by CIBC

Research analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.59% from the stock’s current price.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.