Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 127,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 894,685 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

