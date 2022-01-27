Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.59

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 30028061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $13,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nikola by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

