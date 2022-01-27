Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.32% of TPI Composites worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 23,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,627. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

