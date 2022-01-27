Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,002 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $137.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.