Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 50,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 82,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,125. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

