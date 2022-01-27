Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 140,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,096. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

