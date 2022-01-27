Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 846,500 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 7.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $70,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after purchasing an additional 546,822 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,285. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

