Nicholas Hurd Acquires 1,626 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) insider Nicholas Hurd bought 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,433.08).

Shares of IEM opened at GBX 443.50 ($5.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.92. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 414.50 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.89). The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 532.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

