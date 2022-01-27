NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Up 5.3%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.27. 12,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 326,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350 over the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

