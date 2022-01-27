NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

