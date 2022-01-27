New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,782 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 199,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 240,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

ACET opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.46. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

