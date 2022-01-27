New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AVROBIO by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVRO shares. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.