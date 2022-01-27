New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 128.9% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 97,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 462,984 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 25.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.