New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38,000 Stock Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 8,145.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 788,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 86.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, President Brian Allan acquired 5,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.65.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

