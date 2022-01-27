New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

