Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

NBIX opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,473,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

