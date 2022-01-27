Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Piper Sandler

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.35.

NBIX stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

