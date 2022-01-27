Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.35.

Shares of NBIX opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.