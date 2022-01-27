Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $359.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

