NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.29

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 30065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

