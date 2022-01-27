Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

CARG stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,886,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

