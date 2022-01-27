Navient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,339 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 549% compared to the average volume of 669 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Navient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 171,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navient by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 484,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

