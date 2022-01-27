Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Natus Medical worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth about $641,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $791.30 million, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

