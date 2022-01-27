Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.25

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.25 and traded as high as $35.43. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 12,576 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 28.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.