Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 408,943 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40.

