Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 167,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

