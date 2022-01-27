Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 11,923 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,011,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,094. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.00.

