Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 280 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $348.78. 2,691,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,131,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

