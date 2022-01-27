National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,078 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Instruments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

