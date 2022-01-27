National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053.80 ($14.22).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,081.20 ($14.59). The company had a trading volume of 5,433,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market cap of £39.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,047 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 974.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,701 over the last three months.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.