National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce $576.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $603.63 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $441.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

