National Bank Financial Weighs in on First National Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.20 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.64.

FN opened at C$42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$39.19 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.78.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

