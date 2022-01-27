MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.50

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 613508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.28 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The firm has a market cap of £46.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.90.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

