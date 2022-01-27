Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.
NYSE MYOV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,896. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.74.
In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
