Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,896. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

