MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.