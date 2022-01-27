MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,712 Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950 over the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.