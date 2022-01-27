MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.03

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $9.45. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 133,082 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

