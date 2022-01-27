Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

