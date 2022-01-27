Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 48,294 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

