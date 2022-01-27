Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.90. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

