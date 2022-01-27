Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

