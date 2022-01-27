Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

IDCC stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

