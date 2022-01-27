Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,175,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1,757.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1,770.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

