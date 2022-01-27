Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

