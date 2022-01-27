Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

